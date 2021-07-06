I can’t continue this marriage – Man cries out after his pregnant wife started losing her teeth and having bowleg

A married man has cried out on social media after his pregnant wife began losing her teeth and having bow legs following her pregnancy.

According to the disturbed husband who wishes to end the union, his wife began to change after she got pregnant, and he doesn’t think he can cope with the changes.

He disclosed that his wife’s teeth began to crack and fall off, and her legs also started bending due to the pregnancy.

He further claimed that she now spits too much to the extent that she had to keep a bowl by her side for easy spitting.

He noted that her present condition now disgusts him and he doesn’t think he would be able to continue the marriage.

