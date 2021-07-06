TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Uche Ogbodo reacts after being criticized for having children…

I am confident that I will be president – Man who has spent…

Fans react to what Neo’s mum did to his lover, Vee at his…

Nigerians react to Beyonce’s birthday message to Burna Boy

“If you touch her I will slap you” – Man warns…

Mother insists police killed her daughter during the Yoruba…

Fire guts TB Joshua’s Synagogue Church on the night of his…

“None of my parents lived to be 60, I’ve broken that yoke” –…

Davido finally pays tribute to his deceased assistant, Obama DMW…

I can’t continue this marriage – Man cries out after his pregnant wife started losing her teeth and having bowleg

Entertainment
By Shalom

A married man has cried out on social media after his pregnant wife began losing her teeth and having bow legs following her pregnancy.

According to the disturbed husband who wishes to end the union, his wife began to change after she got pregnant, and he doesn’t think he can cope with the changes.

He disclosed that his wife’s teeth began to crack and fall off, and her legs also started bending due to the pregnancy.

READ ALSO

Man cries out after his wife collected N300K from her ex…

Wife raises alarm after her husband ditched her for asking…

He further claimed that she now spits too much to the extent that she had to keep a bowl by her side for easy spitting.

He noted that her present condition now disgusts him and he doesn’t think he would be able to continue the marriage.

See post below;

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Uche Ogbodo reacts after being criticized for having children outside wedlock

I am confident that I will be president – Man who has spent 15 years in…

Fans react to what Neo’s mum did to his lover, Vee at his birthday dinner

Nigerians react to Beyonce’s birthday message to Burna Boy

“If you touch her I will slap you” – Man warns girlfriend after she…

Mother insists police killed her daughter during the Yoruba Nation rally,…

Fire guts TB Joshua’s Synagogue Church on the night of his candlelight…

1 of 4

LATEST UPDATES

Men who cheat on their wives should take a new turn and stay close to God…

I can’t continue this marriage – Man cries out after his pregnant…

Fire guts TB Joshua’s Synagogue Church on the night of his candlelight…

Tonto Dikeh, Mercy Aigbe, other Nollywood actors stand against Yomi…

‘More lands and Diamonds’ – BBNaija Ka3na brags about the…

Reactions as upcoming actress, Sonia Ogiri buys her third multi million naira…

‘Buy all the cars and get the girls, nobody will follow you to the…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More