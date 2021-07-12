TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


By Shalom

Suspected killer of super TV CEO, Chidimma Ojukwu has denied being responsible for the death of super TV CEO, Usifo Ataga.

This comes after the 21-year-old student of UNILAG confessed to murdering the Super TV CEO during an altercation at a stortlet.

In a new interview, Chidimma retracted her statement, claiming she doesn’t know who killed Ataga and all she did was panic after she saw his body and left the room with his things including his ID and bank card.

She also claimed that after she got home, she called the owner of the shortlet to check on Ataga. She added that the reason she didn’t raise alarm after she saw his lifeless body was because she was scared she would be blamed for his murder.

