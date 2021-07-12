“I don’t know why the good ones have to go” – Patoranking pays tribute to late Sound Sultan

Popular Nigerian singer, Patoranking has paid tribute to veteran singer, Sound Sultan who recently lost his life.

Singer Patoranking, in his tribute to the late artiste, wondered why the good ones have to die, leaving behind the evil people in the world.

He reinstated his love for the late singer, as he prayed for his soul to rest in peace.

“I don’t know why the good ones have to die. Rest in peace Sound Sultan. We love you. God bless you”, Patoranking said.

Sound Sultan’s death came as a shock to everyone although it was already mentioned that the singer was battling throat cancer.

His last post on Instagram was a song by Patoranking which urged people to celebrate others while they are still alive, not when they are dead.

Watch video below!