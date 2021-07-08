TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Happy birthday my love – Nengi celebrates husband on his…

Nengi’s hubby reacts after Nengi celebrated him on his…

It’s really painful – Comedian, Zicsaloma breaks down…

“I am sorry for playing ‘wicked’ roles in movies” – Patience…

It’s very sad that I will not see you again, sleep on my…

Reactions As Mercy Johnson’s Daughter Interrupts Her While…

Boy shows off dance moves after collecting a girl’s number…

‘Taboo’ – Actress, Queen Wokoma under fire as…

Market chairman dies while sleeping with his wife’s…

I keep to myself a lot because I don’t want to go to jail — Singer Temmie Ovwasa

Entertainment
By San

Nigeria singer Temmie Ovwasa popularly known as YBNL princess has opened up on the main reason why she always keeps to herself.

Temmie Ovwasa in the last few months has been revealing some deep secrets about her private life, secrets that include her sexual status.

The talented singer has been giving fans details on how she has been able to deal with a lot of difficulties.

READ ALSO

“From street hawker to master’s degree holder” – Actress…

Reactions As Mercy Johnson’s Daughter Interrupts Her While…

According to Temmie, she has been keeping to herself because she does not want to go to jail.  She also noted that her endurance level is low and she can’t have enough patience to withstand people’s comments on her.

She added that things might become uncontrollable and she gets into trouble, a move that might see her end up in jail.

See video of Temmie Ovwasa speaking below:

 

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Happy birthday my love – Nengi celebrates husband on his birthday

Nengi’s hubby reacts after Nengi celebrated him on his birthday

It’s really painful – Comedian, Zicsaloma breaks down after he was…

“I am sorry for playing ‘wicked’ roles in movies” – Patience Ozokwo apologises

It’s very sad that I will not see you again, sleep on my love – Late…

Reactions As Mercy Johnson’s Daughter Interrupts Her While Hugging Her Husband…

Boy shows off dance moves after collecting a girl’s number in the presence…

1 of 5

LATEST UPDATES

“Aggressive malpractice brought me this far” – UNIBEN student…

“Nobody should ask me to do PHD o” – Comedienne, Mummy Wa warns fans…

I keep to myself a lot because I don’t want to go to jail — Singer Temmie Ovwasa

Erica reacts as movie director goes public to share his experience with her on…

Adorable video of Uche Jumbo’s son, Matthew insisting that he loves his…

“From street hawker to master’s degree holder” – Actress Abiola Adebayo…

“It’s been 20years of being in your faces” – Actress Ini…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More