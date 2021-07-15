I love how you love me – Tonto Dikeh gets emotional as boyfriend gushes over her on Social Media

Nollywood actress, Tonto Dikeh has reacted to a post her politician boyfriend, Prince Kpokpogri made about her on social media.

Kpokpogri shared a lovely photo of the mother of one on his Instagram page and publicly declared how much of a blessing she is among women.

Stunned by her new love interest’s expression of love, Tonto Dikeh indicated that the way and manner Kpokpogri shows his love for her is inspiring and she expressed her appreciation to him for the gesture.

Read a few reactions to their exchange below;

@jboy.86 wrote;

Always good to profess your love and likeness for your partner in public.be proud of each other.

@topman_tech wrote;

Congratulations , more wins!!!

Also , You and I reading this , lots of congratulations will be ours before the end of the year.

@seundreams wrote;

One thing I luv abt her is that she goes all out for the man she truly care abt wholeheartedly, a selfless queen I stan

@janet_chinw_ibeh wrote;

She love and loves hard and it reverses,she also does with her whole self…..God bless and keep this one forever..Amen

@nene_george wrote;