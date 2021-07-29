‘I no longer cry, it no longer hurts’ – Actress, Uche Ogbodo writes tribute to her first child at 7

Actress, Uche Ogbodo has written a tribute for her first child, Mildred on her 7th birthday today.

According to the mother of two, she no longer cries on her daughter’s birthday again because she is blessed already and the story behind her birth does not hurt anymore.

Sharing a photo of her daughter on her official Instagram page, the proud mum wrote;

“Look Whose Baby just Turned 7, MINE… I am Dancing In Dominion, ‘Cos I can Clearly See the hand of God in my Life and My Beautiful Children. For this, I am super grateful. @mildredshine My Rainbow Baby that Shielded me from A Mighty Storm that came to Consume Me. My Angel in Human Body. The Sweetest, kindest, most loving human I have ever met. Thank you Again for Giving me the Privilege to be your mother. …., Thank you for coming into my Empty life 7 years ago. I no longer Cry on your Birthdays, I Have been blessed so much more, it no Longer Hurts. Thank you, Lord. Happy 7th birthday My Sunshine @mildredshine Pls Everyone Go Wish my Baby A Happy Birthday, make her feel the impact of the Love Y’all have for her mother.”