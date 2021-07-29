TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

BBNaija 2021: Liquor Rose and Angel involved in first fight in…

Lady shares sad experience with boyfriend who was double dating

‘You have no shame, you slept with my husband’…

‘I no longer cry, it no longer hurts’ – Actress, Uche Ogbodo writes tribute to her first child at 7

Entertainment
By Kafayat

Actress, Uche Ogbodo has written a tribute for her first child, Mildred on her 7th birthday today.

According to the mother of two, she no longer cries on her daughter’s birthday again because she is blessed already and the story behind her birth does not hurt anymore.

Sharing a photo of her daughter on her official Instagram page, the proud mum wrote;

READ ALSO

‘Life is hard and i feel like giving up…

‘They use juju’ – Nkechi Blessing calls…

“Look Whose Baby just Turned 7, MINE… I am Dancing In Dominion, ‘Cos I can Clearly See the hand of God in my Life and My Beautiful Children. For this, I am super grateful. @mildredshine My Rainbow Baby that Shielded me from A Mighty Storm that came to Consume Me. My Angel in Human Body. The Sweetest, kindest, most loving human I have ever met. Thank you Again for Giving me the Privilege to be your mother. …., Thank you for coming into my Empty life 7 years ago. I no longer Cry on your Birthdays, I Have been blessed so much more, it no Longer Hurts. Thank you, Lord. Happy 7th birthday My Sunshine @mildredshine Pls Everyone Go Wish my Baby A Happy Birthday, make her feel the impact of the Love Y’all have for her mother.”

Via Instagram
RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

BBNaija 2021: Liquor Rose and Angel involved in first fight in the house (Video)

Lady shares sad experience with boyfriend who was double dating

‘You have no shame, you slept with my husband’ –…

‘I no longer cry, it no longer hurts’ – Actress, Uche Ogbodo…

Hushpuppi to face 20years in prison after pleading guilty to charges

Kayanmata dealer Jaruma laments after 7 million ladies sent Obi Cubana’s…

#BBNaija: Reactions as Angel cuddles under the sheets with male housemate…

1 of 6

LATEST UPDATES

BBNaija 2021: Mixed reactions as Big Brother discloses who the wild cards (Fake…

‘Life is hard and i feel like giving up sometimes’ – Tonto…

Actor, Yul Edochie talks about owning 50 houses

‘I no longer cry, it no longer hurts’ – Actress, Uche Ogbodo…

How police chief Abba Kyari flew to Dubai to spend good time with Hushpuppi: FBI

‘I only connected Hushpuppi to a tailor for native clothes’ – DCP Abba Kyari…

He will kill me with his big m*nhood – Lady speaks after rejecting boyfriend’s…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More