“I Still Can’t Sleep” – Actress Annie Idibia Continues To Mourn Sound Sultan

Entertainment
By San

Nollywood actress and wife of Tuface Idibina, Annie Idibia is still in a state of shock days after singer, Sound Sultan passed on.

Sound Sultan born Olanrewaju Abdul Gaiu Fasasi died on July 11 at the age of 44 in the United States following a battle with throat cancer.

Shortly after Tuface Idibia had penned a touching tribute to Sound Sultan on social media, Annie Idibia also took to her Instagram page to express how painful it is dealing with the loss of the veteran singer and rapper.

According to the movie icon, she still hasn’t been able to sleep as she is having difficulties breathing and lamented over the fact that their lives cannot be the same.

Sharing some photos and video, she wrote:

“Still can’t sleep …
Finding it hard to breath 
Oh My Lanre … 
Oh my dear sista “A boo”
Our Lives can’t be same again !”

