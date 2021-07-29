I talk about death all the time, it gives me life to know that I will die one day – Anthony Joshua

Popular boxer, Anthony Joshua has shared his opinion about death and how it gives him life to understand that one day, he would leave the world.

According to Joshua, he thinks about death everyday and his family and friends can attest to it. He said he talks about death in any conversation he has with his family and friends.

Joshua added that understanding that one day, he would leave the world, gives him a kind of peace and life.

“My family and friends know I think about death everyday and talk about it in any conversation we have.

Understanding that one day I won’t be here in physical form gives me lifeeeeeeeee”, Anthony Joshua wrote on Snapchat.

