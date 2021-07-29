TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

BBNaija 2021: Liquor Rose and Angel involved in first fight in…

“My husband’s side chick came to my office to warn me to stay…

Lady shares sad experience with boyfriend who was double dating

I talk about death all the time, it gives me life to know that I will die one day – Anthony Joshua

Entertainment
By Shalom

Popular boxer, Anthony Joshua has shared his opinion about death and how it gives him life to understand that one day, he would leave the world.

According to Joshua, he thinks about death everyday and his family and friends can attest to it. He said he talks about death in any conversation he has with his family and friends.

Joshua added that understanding that one day, he would leave the world, gives him a kind of peace and life.

READ ALSO

Sound Sultan’s Inspiring Moment With His Children On…

How singer, Sound Sultan predicted his own death

“My family and friends know I think about death everyday and talk about it in any conversation we have.

Understanding that one day I won’t be here in physical form gives me lifeeeeeeeee”, Anthony Joshua wrote on Snapchat.

See his post below;

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

BBNaija 2021: Liquor Rose and Angel involved in first fight in the house (Video)

“My husband’s side chick came to my office to warn me to stay away from her man”…

Lady shares sad experience with boyfriend who was double dating

‘You have no shame, you slept with my husband’ –…

Hushpuppi to face 20years in prison after pleading guilty to charges

#BBNaija: Watch Boma’s reaction when Angel said she’s 19 (Video)

BBNaija 2021: Married Man Niyi Caught On Camera Admiring The Backside Of…

1 of 6

LATEST UPDATES

How police chief Abba Kyari flew to Dubai to spend good time with Hushpuppi: FBI

‘I only connected Hushpuppi to a tailor for native clothes’ – DCP Abba Kyari…

He will kill me with his big m*nhood – Lady speaks after rejecting boyfriend’s…

I talk about death all the time, it gives me life to know that I will die one…

Cubana Chiefpriest replies those dragging Obi Cubana over the lavish burial of…

Hushpuppi narrates how he allegedly bribed ”Super Cop” Abba Kyari in $1.1…

Nigerians applaud 20-year-old lady who was called to Nigerian Bar

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More