By Shalom

Nigerian singer, Tolani Otedola has opened up on how she was diagnosed with a condition which affected her badly, with regards to her confidence.

According to the billionaire daughter, it was the toughest season of her life but she was able to make it through with the help of God and family.

In her words;

“For over a year now, I’ve been very social media shy… life shy if I’m being honest. Last year l was diagnosed with a condition & it was the toughest season of my life.. But with God and some really special people by my side, I made it through.

I grow stronger every day, and the worst of it has passed… but there have been a few aftereffects of my treatment, one of which has greatly affected my confidence… because it’s quite obvious.

Being in an industry that places a high value on appearance, I found myself unable to reconcile taking medication that helped my mind but affected my weight.

I fought with all my heart to be here, and I’ve been feeling quite down that this one ridiculous thing is keeping me hidden. I’m alive! And what a blessing that is, especially in a season where so many people lost loved ones.

I also understood something today… that to stay self conscious about my outer appearance, is to undervalue my inner healing… it’s an injustice to my mind, body & God given creativity. To look in the mirror and be embarrassed of my scars is to disregard how I got them and belittle what I’ve survived.

Many of you guys send me words of encouragement prayers, it means so much. I’m loving making music and slowly making my way back. Thank you for remaining… Gods love & light 🤍”

