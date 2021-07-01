‘I went through my dark times alone’ – Tonto Dikeh opens up

Tonto Dikeh has opened up on how she went through her dark times alone.

According to the mother of one, she feels she does not need anyone because she went through her darkest times all by herself.

Taking to her official Instagram page to say this, the 36-year-old wrote;

“Not my fault I act like a DON” Cause I am one… I went through my darkest times by myself, so sorry I act like I don’t need anyone”

Reacting to this;

@realrichness_lucky wrote “You are definitely a DON… ODOGWU herself

@maureenoguama wrote “Now you have realized make the new phase worth inspiring”

@sleeky_presh20 wrote “Love your strength”

@nonzyempire.imma wrote “my love I understand….. U act inspired many…. U are great and great u shall remain. Ride on God got uuu”

@iam_chioma0 wrote “YOU ARE A REAL KINGG”