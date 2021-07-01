TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

‘Muslim burials will humble you’ – Fans react…

Nollywood actress allegedly welcomes baby for married actor, Yul…

I haven’t set my eyes on her since 10 years, she started…

Moment Regina Daniels pushed away her brother for trying to rock…

Tonto Dikeh fires back at Bobrisky over claims that she is owing…

Bobrisky shades former bestie, Tonto Dikeh over public display of…

‘Pay the N5m you are owing me’ – Bobrisky continues to drag…

I will ensure your son completes his education – Tiwa…

How 6 of Davido’s friends died under 4 years

‘I went through my dark times alone’ – Tonto Dikeh opens up

Entertainment
By Kafayat
tonto

Tonto Dikeh has opened up on how she went through her dark times alone.

According to the mother of one, she feels she does not need anyone because she went through her darkest times all by herself.

Taking to her official Instagram page to say this, the 36-year-old wrote;

READ ALSO

Bobrisky finally reacts after Tonto Dikeh said she’s…

Tonto Dikeh fires back at Bobrisky over claims that she is…

“Not my fault I act like a DON” Cause I am one… I went through my darkest times by myself, so sorry I act like I don’t need anyone”

Reacting to this;

@realrichness_lucky wrote “You are definitely a DON… ODOGWU herself

@maureenoguama wrote “Now you have realized make the new phase worth inspiring”

@sleeky_presh20 wrote “Love your strength”

@nonzyempire.imma wrote “my love I understand….. U act inspired many…. U are great and great u shall remain. Ride on God got uuu”

@iam_chioma0 wrote “YOU ARE A REAL KINGG”

Via Instagram
RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

‘Muslim burials will humble you’ – Fans react to how…

Nollywood actress allegedly welcomes baby for married actor, Yul Edochie

I haven’t set my eyes on her since 10 years, she started smoking at 11…

Moment Regina Daniels pushed away her brother for trying to rock a lady at her…

Tonto Dikeh fires back at Bobrisky over claims that she is owing him N5M

Bobrisky shades former bestie, Tonto Dikeh over public display of affection with…

‘Pay the N5m you are owing me’ – Bobrisky continues to drag former bestie,…

1 of 5

LATEST UPDATES

‘I went through my dark times alone’ – Tonto Dikeh opens up

Actress, Iyabo Ojo tenders unreserved apology to TAMPAN over her suspension

Wizkid’s ex-lover, Tania Omotayo’s husband arrested by EFCC over…

“This nigga has so much energy” – Vee celebrates lover, Neo on…

Bobrisky finally reacts after Tonto Dikeh said she’s no longer a pig to be…

“Still in love and crazy about each other” – Gospel artiste,…

“You Would Have Been 26 Today, I Miss You Busayo” – Adekunle…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More