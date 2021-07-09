I will make sure I snatch all your sugardaddies – Bobrisky vows

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Shalom

Nigerian crossdresser, Idris Okuneye a.k.a Bobrisky has promised to snatch all the sugardaddies in Nigeria from their wives.

In a recent Instagram post, the crossdresser slammed those trolling him on his page and vowed to snatch their husbands.

“Let me promise you one thing, I will make sure I snatch all your
sugar daddies in this Nigeria, Watch me.

I was having pity on you before trying to allow ur husband give you feeding money at home, since your joblessness has brought you to my page to start dropping hate comments I will show you d road back to ur parent house. Say bye to him cos my coming back now will make him forget you completely….

Before I forget !!! He likes good head 😜
He want to try new things
He is tired of you opening ur kpekus for him all d time.
💋”.

