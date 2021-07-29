TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

BBNaija 2021: Liquor Rose and Angel involved in first fight in…

“My husband’s side chick came to my office to warn me to stay…

Lady shares sad experience with boyfriend who was double dating

‘I Work Like A Man & I’m As Strong As 1,000 Men Put Together’ – Tonto Dikeh Says

Entertainment
By San
Tonto Dikeh reportedly buys a new mansion in Aso Drive, Abuja ahead of her 35th birthday (Video)

Nigerian actress, Tonto Dikeh has once again described herself as a man.

According to her, she works like a man as she urged her fans and followers to work hard so that their children don’t end up breaking generational curses. She made this known in a recent post she made on her verified social media handle on Instagram which reads;

“I work like a MAN..
I’m Loyal like a FOOL..
I’m as strong as 1,000 men put together..
I don’t do this for me, I do it all for my Seeds…
I never want my Child to go through half what I went thru..
So today I put in all the work..
This is not easy.
I repeat this isn’t easy but with each little step I achieve my dreams..
YOU CAN TOO..

Been strong has its own Curse but most importantly you gat it..
I WILL BREAK ALL GENERATIONAL CURSE SO MY KIDS DONT HAVE TO”

READ ALSO

BBNaija: Maria and Boma lock lips during wager night…

BBNaija 2021: People Say That I Look Like Rita Dominic –…

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

BBNaija 2021: Liquor Rose and Angel involved in first fight in the house (Video)

“My husband’s side chick came to my office to warn me to stay away from her man”…

Lady shares sad experience with boyfriend who was double dating

‘You have no shame, you slept with my husband’ –…

Hushpuppi to face 20years in prison after pleading guilty to charges

#BBNaija: Watch Boma’s reaction when Angel said she’s 19 (Video)

BBNaija 2021: Married Man Niyi Caught On Camera Admiring The Backside Of…

1 of 6

LATEST UPDATES

How police chief Abba Kyari flew to Dubai to spend good time with Hushpuppi: FBI

‘I only connected Hushpuppi to a tailor for native clothes’ – DCP Abba Kyari…

He will kill me with his big m*nhood – Lady speaks after rejecting boyfriend’s…

I talk about death all the time, it gives me life to know that I will die one…

Cubana Chiefpriest replies those dragging Obi Cubana over the lavish burial of…

Hushpuppi narrates how he allegedly bribed ”Super Cop” Abba Kyari in $1.1…

Nigerians applaud 20-year-old lady who was called to Nigerian Bar

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More