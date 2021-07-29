‘I Work Like A Man & I’m As Strong As 1,000 Men Put Together’ – Tonto Dikeh Says

Nigerian actress, Tonto Dikeh has once again described herself as a man.
According to her, she works like a man as she urged her fans and followers to work hard so that their children don’t end up breaking generational curses. She made this known in a recent post she made on her verified social media handle on Instagram which reads;
“I work like a MAN..
I’m Loyal like a FOOL..
I’m as strong as 1,000 men put together..
I don’t do this for me, I do it all for my Seeds…
I never want my Child to go through half what I went thru..
So today I put in all the work..
This is not easy.
I repeat this isn’t easy but with each little step I achieve my dreams..
YOU CAN TOO..
Been strong has its own Curse but most importantly you gat it..
I WILL BREAK ALL GENERATIONAL CURSE SO MY KIDS DONT HAVE TO”
