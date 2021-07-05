“If you touch her I will slap you” – Man warns girlfriend after she caught him cheating with her friend

Social media users have dragged a man who warned his girlfriend not to lay her hands on his side chick after she caught them in bed.

Apparently, the man’s girlfriend caught him cheating on her, with her close friend and she decided to confront the both of them.

The furious lady was seen screaming at the both of them as she expressed her shock over the betrayal.

However, she was about to descend on the friend when her cheating boyfriend, stepped into the case and warned her not to touch his side chick.

He threatened that if she ever lays her hand on his side chick, he will slap her too and she will do nothing about it.

‘If you touch her, I’ll slap you’, the boyfriend warned.