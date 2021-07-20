If you’re taking a girl on a date, pay for her outfit and makeup – Lady tells men

Twitter user, Monic TB Brandy has advised men on what to do to a lady, if they want to go on a date with her.

According to Monic, guys who want to take a girl out on a date should ensure to buy her an outfit which she will wear to the venue.

She added that the guy should also be ready to pay her for her makeup because make-up is becoming really expensive.

“I personally think if you are taking a girl out on a date you should buy her outfit. Pay for her makeup as well

See as this able guy dey do!!!”, She wrote on Twitter.

While some fans were in support of her tweet, some others disagreed to it.

