TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Confusion as lady bumps into her ex-boyfriend who ‘died’ five…

Girlfriend of young man killed during EndSARS protest narrates…

Few weeks after public fight with Tiwa Savage, singer, Seyi Shay…

“I’m desperate to marry, I don’t want to be a feminist anymore” – Lady cries out (Video)

Entertainment
By Shalom

A lady has cried out on social media, announcing her decision to renounce feminism and get married to the man of her dreams.

In a video making rounds on social media, the lady narrated how toxic feminism made her despise being with any man.

She explained how she feels lonely and sad, and how she longs for a man to love her wholeheartedly.

READ ALSO

S*x before marriage is not a sin, it has nothing to do with…

Lady breaks down in tears as boyfriend ends relationship of…

“I’m so sad right now, I just came to a realization as this at few days has been so hard for me. you know how men say women have toxic feminism and that you will get to a certain stage and nobody will love you. I’ve gotten to that stage and I missed out on everything,” she said in part.

Watch the video below …

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Confusion as lady bumps into her ex-boyfriend who ‘died’ five years ago

Girlfriend of young man killed during EndSARS protest narrates how his ‘ghost’…

Few weeks after public fight with Tiwa Savage, singer, Seyi Shay battles for her…

Jubilation as Tonto Dikeh returns to acting

I’m extremely damaged – BBNaija’s Khloe cries out weeks after…

Isreal DMW gives an update on Davido and Chioma’s relationship

I Started Dating My Wife When I Was In A Single Room Without A Bed — Obi Cubana

1 of 4

LATEST UPDATES

“I’m desperate to marry, I don’t want to be a feminist…

Peruzzi called out for walking out on fans after being asked to apologize for…

Man launches search for mentally unstable woman to marry, says her family must…

“Stop waiting for government jobs, start small like Obi Cubana” – Abdulkareem…

Graduate who worked as security officer while schooling, gets job offer

Tobi Bakre allegedly expecting first child with lover

Jubilation as Erica and Laycon finally reconcile

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More