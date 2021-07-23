Former housemate of Big Brother Naija reality TV show, Khloe has informed her fans that she is extremely damaged.

The reality star cum entrepreneur took to her Instagram page to lament over how damaged she is, following unbearable treatment from people.

Khloe who recently underwent body surgeries to enhance her backside and trim her waist, noted that she has been treated unfairly by individuals, and this has made her so damaged as a human being.

She however maintained that despite the unfair treatment she has been receiving, she would never stoop so low to hurt another person because she was hurt by someone else.

“I’m damaged as f*ck but I’ll never hurt anyone the same way Ive been hurt”, Khloe wrote.