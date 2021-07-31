TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Shalom

Nigerian crossdresser, Idris Okuneye, popularly known as Bobrisky has stated that he’s very happy about his gender change.

The self acclaimed male barbie while reacting to the situation of a lady who received a shocking letter from her boyfriend about his marriage to someone else, said he’s glad that he is no longer a man.

Recall, a lady recently went viral after she shared a letter she received from her boyfriend who informed her that he is getting ready to marry another woman.

He also dragged the male gender while expressing his happiness that he already left the group chat.

In his words;

“Well, if I was d lady I will thank God for not letting me end up with such a fool. Nothing more to say !!!!!! It’s d audacity for me and still apologizing on top d audacity……….”

See full post below;

