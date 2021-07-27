TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

#BBNaija: “Angel of doom” – Nigerians rage as…

BBNaija 2021: Maria’s classmate exposes her real age, says…

‘I got pregnant the first time I had sex’ –…

“I’m raising a son that your daughter will be safe with” – Tonto Dikeh

Entertainment
By Shalom

Nollywood actress, Tonto Dikeh has assured her fans that she’s
intentional about motherhood and would never fail as a mother.

According to the actress, she’s giving time and attention to raising her son, Andre, and she assured fans that any woman will surely feel safe with Andre when he grows up.

In her words;

READ ALSO

Few hours after resuming Nollywood, Tonto Dikeh cries out of…

Jubilation as Tonto Dikeh returns to acting

“Motherhood is one Area I can’t fail..I Will never fail. I am intentional about it. Just like so many of you strong warriors, I learned on the Job…

There is no Manual to being the best MUM… JUST BE Present, Patient, Loving, Not Toxic, intentional, and most especially knowing that THIS “MOTHERHOOD “ is a PARTNERSHIP between you and GOD..
Collaborate with GOD.

I want the world to be a much better and safer place for women and Men too.. I’m raising a son that your daughter will be safe with. I promise.”

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

#BBNaija: “Angel of doom” – Nigerians rage as Angel reveals…

BBNaija 2021: Maria’s classmate exposes her real age, says she is not 29

‘I got pregnant the first time I had sex’ – BBNaija housemate,…

BBNaija: Billionaire, Obi Cubana ignores White money and other Igbo boys,…

BBNaija 2021: Watch reaction of the guys when Angel, the first lady, entered the…

Meet under-30-CEOs of the two companies sponsoring BBNaija 2021

BBNaija 2021: Loved-Up Photos Of Season 6 Housemate Niyi And His Beautiful White…

1 of 4

LATEST UPDATES

“I’m raising a son that your daughter will be safe with” – Tonto Dikeh

Meet the 9-year-old girl that set Ebeano supermarket on fire

#BBNaija: Barely 24 hours after being unveiled, Liquorose set to break Laycon’s…

Few weeks after her wedding to her photographer, Toyin Lawani mourns her mum on…

‘This girl don win’ – Nigerians react as Funke Akindele and…

Meet under-30-CEOs of the two companies sponsoring BBNaija 2021

Photos from actress, Chacha Eke’s baby dedication

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More