“I’m raising a son that your daughter will be safe with” – Tonto Dikeh

Nollywood actress, Tonto Dikeh has assured her fans that she’s

intentional about motherhood and would never fail as a mother.

According to the actress, she’s giving time and attention to raising her son, Andre, and she assured fans that any woman will surely feel safe with Andre when he grows up.

In her words;

“Motherhood is one Area I can’t fail..I Will never fail. I am intentional about it. Just like so many of you strong warriors, I learned on the Job…

There is no Manual to being the best MUM… JUST BE Present, Patient, Loving, Not Toxic, intentional, and most especially knowing that THIS “MOTHERHOOD “ is a PARTNERSHIP between you and GOD..

Collaborate with GOD.

I want the world to be a much better and safer place for women and Men too.. I’m raising a son that your daughter will be safe with. I promise.”