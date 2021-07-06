Ireti Doyle, Dakore Egbuson, others celebrate RMD at 60

Alist Nollywood celebrities have taken out time to celebrate veteran actor, Richard Mofe-Damijo (RMD) on his 60th birthday today.

Taking to their Instagram pages to celebrate the ICON, RMD was described as a living legend who has refused to age.

Ireti Doyle wrote “AN ICON OF HOPE… You look at him and all you see is possibility… Work/life balance…

Being exceptional at many things in one lifetime…The ability and blessing to age with grace… The ability and grace to remain relevant through many decades… The gift and ability to occupy fully, and still leave space for others..

A King, who wears his crown with ease. Se mo pe esin iwaju ni tehin wo sare…omo this is #60 o!! Make nobody worry me I beeegggg!!! Life just dey start!! @mofedamijo …It’s been a pleasure and privilege to know you, and work closely along side you. Happy birthday Papa…Long may you reign!!!”

@Dakore Egbuson wrote; “World The Living Legend, the Icon Living Sir Richard Mofe Damijo @mofedamijo is 60!!!!???? How many 60-year-olds look like this???? They’re few and far between that’s for sure! But this man goes way beyond his great looks. He has been an inspiration to me and I’m sure a lot of people cutting across different ages, stages and disciplines where do I begin? Biggest Bros, Mentor, Man of God, my Senior paddy in the jungle, my Tega of #caughtinthemiddle, my Mr Castle of #castleandcastle series! E pain me say I no dey around for the main groove chai but we go continue from where we stop I promise Have a fantabulous 60th birthday do shakara well well and KNOW that you are loved, revered and appreciated! May God bless you forever and a day! RMDis60… ChiefZADDY”

Mercy Aigbe wrote ; “So RMD be giving some major Sugar Daddy Vibezzzz! …. this pappy has refused to age!

Happy birthday to the legendary @mofedamijo keep basking in God’s Abundant Grace, great health and unending blessings sir! Have a blast Zaddy!”