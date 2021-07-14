“It is irritating to see a married man help his wife cut vegetables” – Nigerian man says

A Nigerian man has taken to Facebook to call out married men who are fond of going into the kitchen to help their wives.

According to the Facebook user identified as Gentle Smile, it is an abominable act for a man to go into the kitchen to help his wife cut vegetables, despite the fact that he paid her bride price.

His post reads;

“Some married men are terrible ,how can you be cutting vegetables for a woman you married with your own money, pls is irritating”

Reacting to this, Nigerians dragged him to filth for advising men not to help their wives.

Chidiebere John wrote;

“This is the result of nursing ur baby with cowbell instead of breast milk…Painfully, one innocent girl will be calling this poster my man…my love!”

Buchi Enenwali wrote;

“Oh just cutting vegetables?, I go I the market, cook,wash, mop, sweep and even help her loose her hair. And yet I am not less a man.”

Gabriel Oziegbe Okpoye wrote;

“Oh boy you are on your own here o. Is kitchen division of labor bad to hasten d readiness of the food? Sidon der Mr irritating make hunger gee you der”