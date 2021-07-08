TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


“It’s been 20years of being in your faces” – Actress Ini Edo celebrates 20 years in Nollywood

By Shalom

Award winning Nigerian actress, Ini Edo has showered praises on herself as she celebrates 20years of being in the movie industry.

Ini recounted how she came out as a teenager and kept striving to find her true identity. She was thankful for the years of growth as she applauded her fans for loving her and standing by her.

She wrote,

”I’ve been all kinds of mood today and these pictures videos and all your beautiful comments just literally lifted my spirit . Thank you so much and yes it’s been 20years of being in your faces. I came out here as teenager struggling to find my true identity. Made mistakes,made successes but what I never did was give up on myself .

I will keep being in your faces so let me apologize In advance cos I ain’t gonna stop improving on myself as a person,Career wise, as an entrepreneur infact In every aspect of my life. Thank you all so very much .cheers to many more years of awesomeness…. This is also to all my brown skin girls … now this is a movement and am proud of us . #blackdontcrack# Brownsugar deliciousness 😁 Love you all so much.”

