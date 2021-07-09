“It’s golden jubilee for my beautiful, brilliant doctor” – Mercy Aigbe celebrates her elder sister as she clocks 50

Popular Nollywood actress, Mercy Aigbe has shared her joy on social media as her elder sister, Dr. Pat, clocks 50 years old.

The beautiful mother of two took to Instagram to share beautiful photos with her sister as she celebrates her “golden jubilee”.

She further showered prayers on her sister for God to grant her heart desires including long life, good health, and everything good.

“It’s golden jubilee for my big sis! My blood sis, my beautiful, brilliant doctor! Happy 50TH birthday Dr Pat! May you forever have cause to celebrate in Jesus mighty name! May the lord continue to increase you in every area of your life! Good health, long life, more wisdom in Jesus Name! Love you ma ❤️❤️❤️,” Mercy Aigbe wrote.