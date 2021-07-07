TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


It’s very sad that I will not see you again, sleep on my love – Late TB Joshua’s wife, Evelyn laments

Entertainment
By Shalom

Evelyn Joshua, wife of late Prophet, Temitope Balogun Joshua, has vowed to protect the legacy of her husband and “keep his hopes alive”.

Speaking during a tribute service held in her late husband, TB Joshua’s honour, Evelyn expressed her sadness over the fact that she won’t see her husband physically again.

”it’s sad, very sad that I Evelyn will not see you again physically,” she said.

“The children may not see you again. Your spiritual sons and daughters will not see you again, but we know that you are not dead. Sleep on my love. Sleep on My God’s general.”

The widow in her heartwarming message also described the late man of God as a loving husband and father and one who created time for his family despite his busy spiritual schedule.

She, however, thanked God for making her wife to such a great husband and spiritual father, and said, “thank you for choosing me”

“We will keep the fire burning. We will keep your hopes alive. I shall forever be proud to be your wife,” she added.

