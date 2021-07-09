Iyabo Ojo reacts to interview of elderly man who said she will suffer and d!e over Baba Ijesha r*pe saga

Nigerian actress, Iyabo Ojo has reacted to the interview of an elderly Nigerian man who said she will suffer and d!e over the Baba Ijesha r*pe saga.

In a recent Instagram post, Iyabo Ojo noted that anyone planning any evil against her is only wasting time because only God has the power to take her life.

She wrote;

“Baba Ijesha, Yomi Fabiyi and all you evil men and women supporting evil, plotting and trying all manner of evil to bring me down or end my life, i need you all to understand one thing, you all are wasting your time.

Please take note!!! only God, I repeat, only God has the power to take my life @ his appointed time & him alone will take all the glory when that time comes & until then, you all are wasting your evil time…

I can never be afraid of any man or woman nor can i ever be silence from speaking the truth,

Only the truth shall set you free..

Also, Never forget, One with God is a majority 💪🏾

My faith in God is solid & it can never be broken or shaken✊🏾

Moreover, We all will die one day and has it is appointed unto men once to die, but after this the judgment: so why shall I fear death 🤷🏼‍♀️”.