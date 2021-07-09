TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Erica reacts as movie director goes public to share his…

It’s really painful – Comedian, Zicsaloma breaks down…

Boy shows off dance moves after collecting a girl’s number…

Reactions As Mercy Johnson’s Daughter Interrupts Her While…

Market chairman dies while sleeping with his wife’s…

Late T.B Joshua Finally laid to rest (Photos)

Adorable video of Uche Jumbo’s son, Matthew insisting that…

Man cries out over his wife’s body shape after giving birth…

Avoid Jim Iyke before you commit su!cide – Nigerians react…

Iyabo Ojo reacts to interview of elderly man who said she will suffer and d!e over Baba Ijesha r*pe saga

Entertainment
By Shalom

Nigerian actress, Iyabo Ojo has reacted to the interview of an elderly Nigerian man who said she will suffer and d!e over the Baba Ijesha r*pe saga.

In a recent Instagram post, Iyabo Ojo noted that anyone planning any evil against her is only wasting time because only God has the power to take her life.

She wrote;

READ ALSO

Nobody can ban my movie, Oko Iyabo – Yomi Fabiyi insists

Tonto Dikeh, Mercy Aigbe, other Nollywood actors stand…

“Baba Ijesha, Yomi Fabiyi and all you evil men and women supporting evil, plotting and trying all manner of evil to bring me down or end my life, i need you all to understand one thing, you all are wasting your time.

Please take note!!! only God, I repeat, only God has the power to take my life @ his appointed time & him alone will take all the glory when that time comes & until then, you all are wasting your evil time…

I can never be afraid of any man or woman nor can i ever be silence from speaking the truth,

Only the truth shall set you free..

Also, Never forget, One with God is a majority 💪🏾
My faith in God is solid & it can never be broken or shaken✊🏾

Moreover, We all will die one day and has it is appointed unto men once to die, but after this the judgment: so why shall I fear death 🤷🏼‍♀️”.

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Erica reacts as movie director goes public to share his experience with her on…

It’s really painful – Comedian, Zicsaloma breaks down after he was…

Boy shows off dance moves after collecting a girl’s number in the presence…

Reactions As Mercy Johnson’s Daughter Interrupts Her While Hugging Her Husband…

Market chairman dies while sleeping with his wife’s salesgirl

Late T.B Joshua Finally laid to rest (Photos)

Adorable video of Uche Jumbo’s son, Matthew insisting that he loves his…

1 of 6

LATEST UPDATES

Davido’s daughter Imade goes emotional as she shares her moments with late…

Tonto Dikeh replies lady who dragged her for kissing her dad on the lips

“Old cargo with shrinked engine” – Crossdresser, Jayboogie…

Erica reacts as Nigerians unfollow her after she reached 2million followers on…

Original photos from Bobrisky’s photoshoot surfaces, hours after he shared…

Hallelujah is not a heavenly language, don’t be an illiterate –…

Avoid Jim Iyke before you commit su!cide – Nigerians react to Jim…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More