Joke Silva Celebrates Her Husband Olu Jacobs’ 79th Birthday With Sweet Message

Entertainment
By San

Veteran actress Joke Silva has celebrated the 79th birthday of her husband and veteran actor Olu Jacobs with a sweet message of how joyful she is.

Joke Silva in her sweet message to her husband Olu Jacobs expressed how happy and joyful she is that he has clocked 79yrs today saying her heart is full of joy to see her husband grow as she wishes him all the best.

 

Celebrations galore….🎵🎵Joy joy joy 🎶with joy my heart is ringing 🎶Joy Joy Joy 🎺🎺His love for us is known.🎸🎷🎺🎹…HAPPY BIRTHDAY Sir J _olujacobs 🥂🍾🥂🍾🥂🍾
🥂🍾Here is to Good Health , sound mind ,abundance and a longer life. 💝💝💝 she wrote

See the post below:

 

