TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

BBNaija 2021: Liquor Rose and Angel involved in first fight in…

Lady shares sad experience with boyfriend who was double dating

‘You have no shame, you slept with my husband’…

Jubilation as BBNaija Neo finally joins the Benz Gang

Entertainment
By Kafayat

Congratulations are in order for BBNaija season 5 housemate, Neo Akpofure as he finally joins the Benz Gang.

This comes a few weeks after Neo’s fans gifted him a car on his 27th birthday.

Taking to his official Instagram page to share the good news of his car, the Warri born wrote;

READ ALSO

Fans react to what Neo’s mum did to his lover, Vee at…

BBNaija Ozo melts hearts with what he did to his fellow…

“From Bolt to Benzo… The Neo Tribe (TNT) y’all did this.”

As expected, fans, friends and colleagues of Neo have stormed his comment section to congratulate him.

See some of their comments below;

@veeiye wrote “E fit you die!”

@jeffbankz wrote “Greater heights bro. Yo, you need to give em those videos we made up in BUJ yo”

@liloaderogba wrote “Let’s go.. congratulations g”

@kokunfoundation wrote “My G, Grace looks good on you”

@sirleobdasilva wrote “Congratulations and welcome”

 

Via Instagram
RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

BBNaija 2021: Liquor Rose and Angel involved in first fight in the house (Video)

Lady shares sad experience with boyfriend who was double dating

‘You have no shame, you slept with my husband’ –…

‘I no longer cry, it no longer hurts’ – Actress, Uche Ogbodo…

Hushpuppi to face 20years in prison after pleading guilty to charges

Kayanmata dealer Jaruma laments after 7 million ladies sent Obi Cubana’s…

#BBNaija: Reactions as Angel cuddles under the sheets with male housemate…

1 of 6

LATEST UPDATES

Jubilation as BBNaija Neo finally joins the Benz Gang

BBNaija 2021: Mixed reactions as Big Brother discloses who the wild cards (Fake…

‘Life is hard and i feel like giving up sometimes’ – Tonto…

Actor, Yul Edochie talks about owning 50 houses

‘I no longer cry, it no longer hurts’ – Actress, Uche Ogbodo…

How police chief Abba Kyari flew to Dubai to spend good time with Hushpuppi: FBI

‘I only connected Hushpuppi to a tailor for native clothes’ – DCP Abba Kyari…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More