Jubilation as BBNaija Neo finally joins the Benz Gang

Congratulations are in order for BBNaija season 5 housemate, Neo Akpofure as he finally joins the Benz Gang.

This comes a few weeks after Neo’s fans gifted him a car on his 27th birthday.

Taking to his official Instagram page to share the good news of his car, the Warri born wrote;

“From Bolt to Benzo… The Neo Tribe (TNT) y’all did this.”

As expected, fans, friends and colleagues of Neo have stormed his comment section to congratulate him.

See some of their comments below;

@veeiye wrote “E fit you die!”

@jeffbankz wrote “Greater heights bro. Yo, you need to give em those videos we made up in BUJ yo”

@liloaderogba wrote “Let’s go.. congratulations g”

@kokunfoundation wrote “My G, Grace looks good on you”

@sirleobdasilva wrote “Congratulations and welcome”