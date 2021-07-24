TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Shalom

Erica and Laycon have finally settled their differences following their fallout in the Lockdown edition of Big Brother Naija.

Recall,the BBNaija stars were good friends before they got involved in a love triangle with another housemate Kiddwaya.

Later on, the disagreement turned into a full blown war in the house which later led to the disqualification of Erica.

Since then, the housemates have remained apart, as they maintain distance from each other due to the beef.

However, it seems the stars are cordial again after they shared a video that shows both of them together.

Their reconciliation came after a recent faceoff in an episode of the BB Naija reunion show.

Laycon won the Lockdown edition of Big Brother Naija and has since shifted focus to his music career.

