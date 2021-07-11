TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Check Out What Was Written On Late Prophet TB Joshua’s…

DaddyFreeze drags General Overseers who did not attend Late…

List of dignitaries who attended T.B Joshua’s final burial…

Kate Hensahaw, Ini Edo, others, pen down tribute to Olu Jacobs at 79

Entertainment
By Kafayat

Kate Henshaw, Ini Edo and other Nollywood stars have stormed Instagram to pen down a birthday tribute to veteran actor, Olu Jacobs on his 79th birthday today.

Just like his wife, Joke Silva did, these celebs took out time to celebrate and pray for Olu Jacobs, who according to them is a father and a legend.

See some of their messages below;

READ ALSO

Joke Silva Celebrates Her Husband Olu Jacobs’ 79th Birthday…

Ireti Doyle, Dakore Egbuson, others celebrate RMD at 60

@k8henshaw wrote “Happy birthday to my own Uncle Olu @_olujacobs Thank you for the fatherly impact, work ethics and love. Your humility is inspiring…. May God keep you always. Cheers to a living legend…”

@realmercyaigbe wrote “Happy birthday to the legendary @_olujacobs keep waxing strong in good health, long life and abundant blessings sir”

@iretidoyle wrote “Aww…Happy Birthday Papa!!!”

@Betty Irabor wrote “Mr J . Happy birthday Sir”

@ Ini Edo wrote “Happy bday uncle Jay”

@Belinda Effah wrote “Happy Birthday Sir”

Comedian Ali Baba’s wife Mary Akpobome who is birthday mate with the veteran thespian wrote: “Happy birthday Sir. An honor to share this day with you. God bless and keep you. Amen!”

Via Instagram
RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Check Out What Was Written On Late Prophet TB Joshua’s Gravestone

DaddyFreeze drags General Overseers who did not attend Late Prophet T.B Joshua’s…

List of dignitaries who attended T.B Joshua’s final burial ceremony…

Wife of Late Super TV CEO Demands N1billion (Read full story)

How I saved the life of a stranger who was about to be killed – Actress,…

Man reacts as Bobrisky shoots his shot at him on IG (Screenshots)

One year after being accused of stealing a baby, Halima Abubakar flaunts her own…

1 of 4

LATEST UPDATES

Kate Hensahaw, Ini Edo, others, pen down tribute to Olu Jacobs at 79

‘It’s God’s plan for me’ – Sound Sultan’s…

After dropping out because of Davido, Chioma returns back to school

Wife of Late Super TV CEO Demands N1billion (Read full story)

Mercy Aigbe gets emotional as she celebrates daughter’s 20th birthday

Joke Silva Celebrates Her Husband Olu Jacobs’ 79th Birthday With Sweet Message

Breaking: Nigerian singer, Sound Sultan dies at 44

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More