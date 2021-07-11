Kate Hensahaw, Ini Edo, others, pen down tribute to Olu Jacobs at 79

Kate Henshaw, Ini Edo and other Nollywood stars have stormed Instagram to pen down a birthday tribute to veteran actor, Olu Jacobs on his 79th birthday today.

Just like his wife, Joke Silva did, these celebs took out time to celebrate and pray for Olu Jacobs, who according to them is a father and a legend.

See some of their messages below;

@k8henshaw wrote “Happy birthday to my own Uncle Olu @_olujacobs Thank you for the fatherly impact, work ethics and love. Your humility is inspiring…. May God keep you always. Cheers to a living legend…”

@realmercyaigbe wrote “Happy birthday to the legendary @_olujacobs keep waxing strong in good health, long life and abundant blessings sir”

@iretidoyle wrote “Aww…Happy Birthday Papa!!!”

@Betty Irabor wrote “Mr J . Happy birthday Sir”

@ Ini Edo wrote “Happy bday uncle Jay”

@Belinda Effah wrote “Happy Birthday Sir”

Comedian Ali Baba’s wife Mary Akpobome who is birthday mate with the veteran thespian wrote: “Happy birthday Sir. An honor to share this day with you. God bless and keep you. Amen!”