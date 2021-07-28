TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


By Shalom

Popular kayanmata dealer, Jaruma has disclosed how over 7 million ladies sent celebrity businessman’s name, Obi Cubana to her.

Jaruma claimed that since the lavish burial of Obi Cubana’s mother, several ladies teeming up to millions, have been sending in the billionaire’s name as their next target.

She disclosed this in her response to an Instagram user who lamented the frequency of ladies in the comment session of the aphrodisiac seller asking to have Obi Cubana as their man.

Obi Cubana was the topic of discussion on social media for weeks following the lavish burial of his beloved mother who died months ago.

Obi organized an expensive burial with his billionaire friends and well wishers spraying millions of naira and bringing expensive gift items.

