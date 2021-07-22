Lady excited as her parents remarry, 25 years after divorce

Nigerian lady, Tobbie Bola has shared her joy on Twitter after her parents got back together 25 years after divorce.

In a recent tweet, the excited lady narrated how her parents got divorced 25 years ago and how she wasn’t able to meet her mom and dad in the same space.

However, 25 years later, they got back together and she took to Twitter to share the great news. She also expressed her gratitude to God for making it possible.

In her words;

“For the first time in my life, I came home to my dad and my mom in the same space.

They were divorced but guys! God brought them back after 25 years! Words can’t describe how I feel right now! Thank You Father!🥳🥳🥳”