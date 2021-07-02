Lady narrates how her ex husband married her just to win a bet, dumped her 4 months later

Twitter user identified as beautifieddame has narrated how a guy got married to her for four months and later disclosed to her that he never loved her.

According to her, after four months, he ended the relationship and told her that he just had a bet with his friends to date her.

“Let me say my worst heartbreak sha…

He actually asked me out, we dated for 1½ years, got married which lasted for 4months and he had to open up that he was never in love with me, it was just a bet he had with his friends if he could get me or not. My world was shattered. He had his introduction with his present wife while I was in his house.

It wasn’t funny. Thank God for people around me and the grace of God, I almost ran mad. Not even after waiting for years.

He came apologising after 5 years. story of my life. Thank God for grace. Its been 6 years and I’m surviving.