Lady narrates how she fled from a guy who wanted to turn her to a ‘restaurant’

A Twitter user identified as DrMuzoic has narrated how she ditched a guy who wanted to turn her to a “restaurant”.

According to her, the guy kept asking her for different dishes and coming along with his friends, and this turned her off.

She tweeted;

“Just remembered one of my experiences in Abuja with a guy. First day he was to visit my house, he requested for breakfast. Oga arrived with 2 other people. I served them.

2nd day, he requested for spaghetti, I prepared it for him. 3rd day, he called and requested for bitterleaf soup.

I was like, “what exactly do you see me as”?

Oga: “that is how you people will be failing small wife material test”.

Me: “Oga no vex o, I dey find husband but no be like this”.

Men and brethren, na so I borrow myself brain before they turn me to restaurant.”