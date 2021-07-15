Lady narrates how she lost her chances of getting pregnant after getting asaulted by ex who’s now married with kids

A lady identified as Keisha, has narrated the unfortunate story of how she might not be able to mother a child after getting assaulted by ex boyfriend.

Sharing her sad story via Twitter, @prettybaddie27 disclosed that she was beaten to pulp by her ex-boyfriend when she was 4-5 months pregnant because she refused to get an abortion.

Unfortunately, she lost the baby and now she has a slim chance of getting pregnant again. Keisha also revealed that her ex-boyfriend is happily married with kids.

Read her tweet below,

“When I was about 4-5 months pregnant, my ex told me to get abortion because he didn’t want the baby anymore.. I said no and he beat me so that the baby died… Never got pregnant once since then and even with special operation chances of me getting pregnant after that are 2%.

“He didn’t spend any time on jail either, because police didn’t do shit about it… Maybe I would have done something at least but I was too focused on getting out of it alive.. my older brother at least beat his ass tho”

See her tweets below,