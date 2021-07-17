TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Shalom

A video making the rounds on social media shows the moment a lady emptied bags of money which she allegedly got from Obi Cubana’s mother’s burial.

Reports alleged that the lady picked heaps and heaps of cash at the businessman’s mother’s burial which is holding at Oba in Anambra State.

Recall, a video of guests and bouncers at Obi Cubana’s mother’s funeral, struggling to pick money surfaced social media yesterday.

In the video, bouncers at the event abandoned their duty posts to join guests in picking money which was being sprayed at all corners.

In another news, Kanayo O. Kanayo, advised men residing in Lagos and Asaba whose girlfriends would tell them they are going home for the weekend, that they would be coming to Oba where the high and mighty are expected at the funeral.

