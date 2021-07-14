Lady who took parents to club for the first time, receives backlash from her mother (Video)

A lady who recently planned to surprise her parents by taking them on an impromptu visit to a club, got more than she bargained for.

The lady got her parents dressed, put them in the car and drove them to the location.

In the video, the father was heard saying; I feel like I’m being kidnapped.

However, it was all jokes and fun until it got to a point where the lady puffed “SHISHA” and even attempted to give her mother to also puff, a gesture which was turned down.

At the end of the clip, the mother warned her daughter that she should never bring them to the club again.

This is not a place you bring your parents to.”, She warned.

See video below ;