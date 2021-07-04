Lagos police command denies reports of girl killed by stray bullet at Yoruba Nation protest

The Lagos state police command has denied viral reports claiming a 14-year-old girl identified as Jumoke, was killed via a stray bullet at the Yoruba Nation protest held in Ojota in Lagos state today July 3.

Photos and Videos of the corpse of a girl went viral this afternoon with claims that she was killed by a stray bullet fired in Ojota where the Yoruba nation rally held.

In a statement released this afternoon, the spokesperson of the state police command, CSP Ademuyiwa Adejobi, said the report is false and is a calculated attempt to cause confusion and fear in the state. He said no live bullet was fired while the police dispersed the protesters.

The statement reads

”The attention of the Lagos State Police Command has been drawn to a news making rounds that a 14 year-old girl was hit and killed by police bullet today 3rd July, 2021 at the venue of the Oodua Republic Mega Rally in Ojota, Lagos.

The Command hereby wishes to debunk the rumour and state categorically that it’s a calculated attempt to create confusion and fears in the minds of the good people of Lagos State and the country at large.

The Command did not fire a single live bullet at Ojota rally today. The said corpse was found wrapped and abandoned at a distance, far from Ojota venue of the rally, behind MRS Filling Station, inward Maryland, on the other side of the venue, with dried blood stains suggesting that the corpse is not fresh. After a close look at the corpse, a wound suspectedly sustained from a sharp object was seen on it.

The news is false and mischievous. The Command therefore urges the general public to disregard the news and go about their lawful normal daily activities while investigation to unravel the incident will commence immediately. The Commissioner of Police,Lagos State, CP Hakeem Odumosu, therefore commiserates with the family of the found deceased and assures that thorough investigation will be carried out.

The Command equally wishes to warn against the spread or peddling of fake and unconfirmed stories as such could be dangerous and counterproductive”