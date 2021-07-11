“Late Prophet TB Joshua Paid Electricity Bills Of Four Local Governments In Ondo State”– Governor Akeredolu Reveals

The Governor of Ondo state Mr. Akeredolu has recently revealed the industrious nature of the founder of Synagogue Church Of All Nation (SCOAN), Late Prophet TB Joshua. According to the governor, he revealed that when his government was financially down, the Man of God supported the region by paying electricity bills & buying transformers for 4 local Government Areas in Ondo state.

Late Prophet TB Joshua was the founder of the Synagogue Church Of All Nations (SCOAN) situated in Lagos. He was known for his generosity & miracle doings during his time on earth. However, news surfaced weeks back that the man of God lost his life at his home in Lagos. These however shocked a lot of his subordinates.

The prophet was recently laid to rest in his church premises. The event happened to attract a lot of big dignitaries including the Governor of Ondo state.

The Governor during his speech in the burial ceremony revealed that the Prophet helped in restoring electricity to some parts of Ondo State.

According to him, the Ondo State-born cleric paid the electricity bills and bought transformers for four local governments in the state.

See his full speech below. .

” When the Northern senatorial district of our state was in darkness, he came to our aide. He paid the electricity bills of four local governments and bought transformers for them because the government could not afford it” .

The governor also disclosed that the late prophet gave him and his wife some money after he emerged victorious in the governorship elections.

” When I won election to be governor of Ondo State, T. B Joshua drove to Ondo State to wish me well and when he was leaving, he put money in my pocket and said, ‘ as a governor, you’ ll need money to entertain people.

” He also gave me money to give to my wife. I must testify openly to what T. B Joshua did for me. “