Nigerians have insinuated that current BBNaija Housemate, Arin has a striking resemblance with BBNaija winner, Laycon.

Arin, a female housemate of the ongoing show revealed she has a total of 17 piercings. According to her, she once had 24 piecings and she closed 7, but she will definitely get more very soon.

She noted that she is an art curator who loves to do art works. She also said that she has what people call “ashewo face”. She added that she is a wide reader who loves to read.

However, after her brief introduction about herself, she went viral and some fans claimed that she has a striking resemblance with Laycon who emerged winner of last year’s lockdown season.

