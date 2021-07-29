‘Life is hard and i feel like giving up sometimes’ – Tonto Dikeh laments

Tonto Dikeh has lamented about how hard life is for her and how she feels like giving up sometimes.

According to the mother of one, giving up is not an option for her no matter how tough life is.

Taking to Instagram to say this, Tonto wrote;

“Sometimes, I feel like giving up too.. YES, I REALLY DO… BUT I ALSO KNOW THAT’S NOT AN OPTION… EVERYONE IS GOING THROUGH SOMETHING ON DIFFERENT LEVELS… YOU ARE NOT ALONE… SO DONT FEEL ALONE

THE BEST SMILE MAY BE THE HEAVY HEART. KEEP PUSHING… LIFE IS HARD… LIFE IS TOUGH… BUT I AM BRAVE

SO ARE YOU… WE ARE BRAVE… I LOVE YOU… #BIGHUGS… #PlentyKisses”

Reacting to this;

@iyemaale wrote “Hmmmmmm! Chronicles of my life.”

@sarah_ochua_macaulay wrote “Yes momma true fact May God continue to strengthen you and give you the grace to carry on”

@houseofbimosh wrote “I think this happens to everyone, but the ability to rise back up even when we don’t feel like it is our super strength”