Lizzy Anjorin gets multi-million naira car gift from husband on their first wedding anniversary

Actress, Lizzy Anjorin’s husband has gifted her a multi-million naira car gift for the celebration of their first wedding anniversary.

According to the surprise company that presented the gift to Lizzy, her husband gave them a call and asked that the actress be surprised with the car on their wedding anniversary.

Sharing photos of the mother of one jubilating over her new car, the surprise company wrote;

“Mr Lawal for President (swipe right for more pictures) I mean this car is nothing less than 80 million, o yes, you heard me well ( this one is not our mate this is year 2020)… So Mr Lawal called me the day before yesterday and said it is going to be a year Anniversary and he wants to give wifey @lizzyanjorin_original a small car, I was like is she back to. Nigeria ni anyways fast forward to yesterday when Arike and I got to the car wash yesterday, we started looking for small car o when we saw the Benz, myself and Arike was like no o, it can’t be this car now, Mr Lawal told us small car… like happy is an understatement…”

See photos below;