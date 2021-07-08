Man cries out over his wife’s body shape after giving birth to their first child

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Shalom

A married man has cried out on social media about his wife’s body shape following the birth of their first son.

According to him, he’s finding it difficult to sleep with her again despite the fact that he wants another child.

He wrote;

“My wife put to bed in March. We thank God we have a baby boy. I really want another child but I don’t know what to do.

Our doctors advised us to start trying again in six months due to some complications she has and she has a chance of getting pregnant but my issue is that she doesn’t look appealing again for me to sleep with her.

Seeing her in bed makes me angry. She has lost her shape and she’s not the person I loved. Her stomach has refused to go down since then it’s so big. She drinks many smoothies and green tea but no progress.

The one that press me most is that her nose has refused to reduce too. Her nose is so wide and her chest and legs are different colours.”

