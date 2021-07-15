Man narrates how his girlfriend got married to someone else, a day to their introduction

A man has shared his sad story of how he found out that his girlfriend got married to someone else, a day to their introduction.

A Twitter user had taken to the platform to ask men to narrate their experiences with women who shattered their hearts.

Reacting to this, a man who appeared anonymous, narrated that the love of his life travelled a day to their introduction to get married to another man and when asked, she claimed to have only covered for her cousin who was in the abroad.

In his words;

“We had been dating for three years and I had proposed but we hadn’t done introduction. A day to the introduction she told me she had to travel urgently and when she gets back we’d go ahead.

That’s how I saw her doing introduction and traditional marriage on Bella naija page on Instagram. I asked her about it but she said it was her cousin’s wedding and because her cousin is abroad, she had to stand in for her and represent her at the wedding. I don’t understand till today. since then I haven’t believed a word that has come out of any woman’s mouth.”