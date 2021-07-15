TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

UNIBEN graduate who said aggressive malpractice made her…

Soldier reportedly kills girlfriend he sent to school after she…

Nollywood actress, Adunni Ade mourns

Man narrates how his girlfriend got married to someone else, a day to their introduction

Entertainment
By Shalom

A man has shared his sad story of how he found out that his girlfriend got married to someone else, a day to their introduction.

A Twitter user had taken to the platform to ask men to narrate their experiences with women who shattered their hearts.

Reacting to this, a man who appeared anonymous, narrated that the love of his life travelled a day to their introduction to get married to another man and when asked, she claimed to have only covered for her cousin who was in the abroad.

READ ALSO

“It is irritating to see a married man help his wife cut…

Singer, Speed Darlington ties the knot? (Photos)

In his words;

“We had been dating for three years and I had proposed but we hadn’t done introduction. A day to the introduction she told me she had to travel urgently and when she gets back we’d go ahead.

That’s how I saw her doing introduction and traditional marriage on Bella naija page on Instagram. I asked her about it but she said it was her cousin’s wedding and because her cousin is abroad, she had to stand in for her and represent her at the wedding. I don’t understand till today. since then I haven’t believed a word that has come out of any woman’s mouth.”

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

UNIBEN graduate who said aggressive malpractice made her graduate, lands in…

Soldier reportedly kills girlfriend he sent to school after she refused to marry…

Nollywood actress, Adunni Ade mourns

‘She was shy to breastfeed her baby’ – Fans react to never…

“Better go and collect your money back” – Nigerians react as…

Anita Joseph shares video kissing her husband as he sets to travel for work

Davido fulfills promise to Obama DMW’s son, secures him a job

1 of 6

LATEST UPDATES

I love how you love me – Tonto Dikeh gets emotional as boyfriend gushes…

Man narrates how his girlfriend got married to someone else, a day to their…

“I Still Can’t Sleep” – Actress Annie Idibia Continues To Mourn Sound Sultan

Lady narrates how she lost her chances of getting pregnant after getting…

Video of suspected drug dealer, Tony Chidi Onwurolu spraying money in church…

Cubana Chiefpriest pays condolence visit to business partner, Obi Cubana with 46…

“See your mate is the worst thing to say to a child” – Reno Omokri

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More