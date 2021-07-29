Man shows off the note he found on his car’s windscreen after his side-mirror was knocked off

A man identified as Nifemi Ayodeji has expressed his shock after finding a note on his car’s windscreen with his side-mirror knocked-off.

According to Nifemi, he just closed from work and was about heading home when he found out that the side mirror of his car was damaged and kept on his bonnet.

Nifemi said he was full of rage and anger as he proceeded to his car, but his anger quickly subsided after he read a note which was dropped by the culprit.

He wrote:

“It was to my greatest shock after close of work today about heading home when I found my side mirror on the bonnet. Totally knocked off from its hook.

As I was still preparing to get ready to chose how I will express my anger, behold I found a letter on my windscreen.

Immediately my rage of anger vanished!! Woow ! What a gentleman man he is. Such a responsible fellow. I said to myself If everyone in this country can be this civil and responsible i.

Good governance starts with me and you.

I cudnt help but smile after reading his letter, it was like i recieved a love Letter from my crush.

I sent him a text tonight, and I leant a lot from it too… Aim of sharing with you is to learn from it too..

My reply to him, it may be my turn to offend somone else tommrw.

A lot of person wondered why I sent this type of reply and wondered if I am a typical Nigeria.

I am o, Infact a conc one .. but think about it, there’s really nothing in this life. Take it easy, forgive easily, move on quickly. And don’t hold on to anything.”

See the post below: