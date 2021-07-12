Masquerade Spotted Dancing Inside A Catholic Church

Nigerians are currently pouring out their hearts afterr a masquerade was spotted dancing inside a catholic church in Nigeria.

In the video, the masquerade is seen dancing while the church members as well as the officiating priests cheered him on.

While some Nigerians see nothing wrong in the video, others are of the opinion that it is wrong to bring a masquerade into God’s house.

See the video and Reactions Below;

In other news, Media personality, Daddy Freeze has reacted after 21-year-old Chidimma Ojukwu denied killing super TV CEO, Usifo Ataga.

Ojukwu in a new interview, retracted her earlier confession of killing the CEO, stating that she only claimed responsibility of his death out of fear that she was already fingered in the murder.

According to Chidimma, somebody else killed Usifo but she took responsibility because she was with him earlier that day, and she felt guilty because she took money from his account without reporting his death to the police after she saw his lifeless body.

Continue reading here: Story teller, the version don reach 5 – Daddy Freeze reacts as Chidimma Ojukwu denies killing super TV CEO