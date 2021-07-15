Mayorkun pays his mum, Toyin Adewale a visit in America

Video of sensational singer, Mayorkun paying his mother, Toyin Adewale a visit in America has surfaced on social media.

In the video the actress shared on her official Instagram page, the singer was seen chilling in her house and also bonding with his mum.

Captioning the video, Toyin Adewale wrote;

“MY MOOD…..JUST BECAUSE MY MAYOR IS HERE….OLUWA MODUPE OOOOO…ANU MORIGBA ADE ORI OKIN….”

“Missing My Mayor Already..Can’t Wait To Have You Back Oko Mi …I Pray My God Will Go With You Everywhere You Step Your Feet On Ijmn..I Love You So Much Oko Mi “

Watch the video below;

Reacting to this;

@lola_idije1959 wrote “Isu omo atunbo jina fun e je loruko JESU Amin congratulation”

@jul_ijulian wrote “Momma proud of her son”

@sunbolorode wrote “Prayers to all our children will be answered Ekuu’toju won.”

@her__mothers_daughter wrote “Mayor of Lagos….God’s Protection will never depart from you”

@jolaifecaleb wrote “Mothers are the best”