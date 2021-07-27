Meet the 9-year-old girl that set Ebeano supermarket on fire

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


By Shalom

A nine-year-old girl has been identified as the suspect who burnt down Ebeano supermarket in Abuja to ashes.

Ebeano supermarket in the Lokogoma area of Abuja was set on fire on Saturday, July 17, 2021, with goods worth billions of Naira destroyed in the raging inferno.

A CCTV footage in which the nine-year-old girl appeared to be igniting the fire that engulfed Prince Ebeano supermarket in Abuja, on July 17, has surfaced online.

Reports gathered that the “massive” fire burned throughout Saturday night till the early hours of Sunday morning, with firefighters battling to keep it under control.

The footage, which has the date stamp of July 17, showed the girl moving into the gas section of the supermarket at about 7 pm, and looking around to be sure nobody was watching.

Few seconds later, she picked up a lighter, put it on, and waited for the fire to catch before she left the scene.

The blob of fire she left behind exploded leading to an inferno that engulfed the supermarket.

In another video that shows the young girl during interrogation, she confessed that her mother took her to the supermarket.

The girl said her mother wanted to buy drinks for her sister at another section of the supermarket before she left them for the gas section in the supermarket.

Ibrahim Muhammad, public relations officer (PRO) of the federal capital territory fire service, in an interview with NAN on Sunday, said it isn’t yet known if there are casualties.

According to him, the cause of the fire has not yet been ascertained.

“Until after the fire has been put off, we cannot say if any life was lost to the inferno,” Muhammad said.

