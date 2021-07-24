Meet the first BBNAija Shine your eyes housemate, Boma Akpore

Making the first list of the housemates for this BBNaija season is Boma Akpore, a model, actor, footballer and an event planner.

Muscular in nature, Boma is already endearing the hearts of females and this is evident in their comments and reactions to his photos on social media.

Big Brother commenced this year’s edition today, which happens to be the 6th edition of Big Brother Naija dubbed Shine Ya Eyes.

The show which is widely watched all over Africa is about to unfold the drama, the love scenes, and the strikes of the season.

First housemate to be unveiled is Boma Akpore. Boma is a masseuse and mixologist who promises to keep it unpredictable.

Checkout more photos of Boma below;



