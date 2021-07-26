TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

#BBNaija: “Angel of doom” – Nigerians rage as…

BBNaija 2021: Meet the housemate who was an actor in popular…

BBNaija: Billionaire, Obi Cubana ignores White money and other…

Meet under-30-CEOs of the two companies sponsoring BBNaija 2021

Big Brother Naija 2021
By San

The Big Brother Naija show craze is upon us and we hope you are gearing up for the fun and drama as they unfold in the Shine Your Eye edition.

While the housemates get all the attention, let’s talk about the young CEOs making the show the success that it is. Fejiro Hanu Agbodje (Patricia Technologies) and Dare Adekoya (Abeg App) are the young CEOS of the fintech companies sponsoring the BBNaija Season 6.

Abeg App CEO/Design: Dare Adekoya. Credit: LinkedIn
READ ALSO

BBNaija 2021: List of popular Hollywood movies Boma has…

It is reported that Abeg App and Patricia Technologies paid the sum of N2 billion and N1 billion respectively. The under 30 CEOs toppled brands like BetWay, the former sponsor, and other top companies vying for the mouthwatering brand positioning.

Patricia Technologies CEO:  Fejiro Hanu Agbodje. Credit: thegistday.com

Abeg is a mobile payment app that was designed to cater to the needs of a diverse group of people. We offer the flexibility of sending and receiving money by simply using phone numbers. While Patricia Technologies focuses on building new kinds of financial systems & inspiring Africans to choose a better way to do business.

 

 

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

#BBNaija: “Angel of doom” – Nigerians rage as Angel reveals…

BBNaija 2021: Meet the housemate who was an actor in popular American series,…

BBNaija: Billionaire, Obi Cubana ignores White money and other Igbo boys,…

BBNaija 2021: Every Single Child in Ojuelegba Knows White Money The Hustler-…

BBNaija 2021: Watch reaction of the guys when Angel, the first lady, entered the…

BBNaija 2021: Loved-Up Photos Of Season 6 Housemate Niyi And His Beautiful White…

‘Only iPhone 12 users are allowed to take pictures with me in…

1 of 5

LATEST UPDATES

Meet under-30-CEOs of the two companies sponsoring BBNaija 2021

Photos from actress, Chacha Eke’s baby dedication

BBNaija 2021: Maria’s classmate exposes her real age, says she is not 29

‘I got pregnant the first time I had sex’ – BBNaija housemate,…

If you don’t provoke me with money, nothing will work in your life –…

“Laycon take off the wig, we know it’s you” – Nigerians…

Singer, Temmie Ovwasa reveals what will be her only regret when she dies

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More