Meet under-30-CEOs of the two companies sponsoring BBNaija 2021

The Big Brother Naija show craze is upon us and we hope you are gearing up for the fun and drama as they unfold in the Shine Your Eye edition.

While the housemates get all the attention, let’s talk about the young CEOs making the show the success that it is. Fejiro Hanu Agbodje (Patricia Technologies) and Dare Adekoya (Abeg App) are the young CEOS of the fintech companies sponsoring the BBNaija Season 6.

It is reported that Abeg App and Patricia Technologies paid the sum of N2 billion and N1 billion respectively. The under 30 CEOs toppled brands like BetWay, the former sponsor, and other top companies vying for the mouthwatering brand positioning.

Abeg is a mobile payment app that was designed to cater to the needs of a diverse group of people. We offer the flexibility of sending and receiving money by simply using phone numbers. While Patricia Technologies focuses on building new kinds of financial systems & inspiring Africans to choose a better way to do business.