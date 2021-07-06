Men who cheat on their wives should take a new turn and stay close to God – Chidimma Ojukwu advises

21-year-old Chidinma Ojukwu who confessed to killing CEO of Super TV, Usifo Ataga, has advised men to take a new turn in their lives, stay positive, and close to God.

During an interview with NTA, Chidinma disclosed that she had an affair with late CEO of Super TV, Usifo Ataga, on the first day they met, but she was on drugs when she killed him.

“I was on drugs, he was trying to strangle me before I st*bbed him with the kn*fe. He was already high. We both sm*ke and drank before the incident. The incident happened early in the morning and I got myself towards afternoon, by that time he had already passed out” she said.

She continued, “Is not that he didn’t mention he had a wife or I didn’t know he was married. We were not looking forward to get married, I make decisions that sometimes I need someone to talk to but I don’t just see, I just do it.”

“My advice is that they should take a new turn in their life, do not associate with anything bad, stay positive and stay close to God” she added.