TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Uche Ogbodo reacts after being criticized for having children…

I am confident that I will be president – Man who has spent…

Fans react to what Neo’s mum did to his lover, Vee at his…

Nigerians react to Beyonce’s birthday message to Burna Boy

“If you touch her I will slap you” – Man warns…

Mother insists police killed her daughter during the Yoruba…

Fire guts TB Joshua’s Synagogue Church on the night of his…

“None of my parents lived to be 60, I’ve broken that yoke” –…

Davido finally pays tribute to his deceased assistant, Obama DMW…

Men who cheat on their wives should take a new turn and stay close to God – Chidimma Ojukwu advises

Entertainment
By Shalom

21-year-old Chidinma Ojukwu who confessed to killing CEO of Super TV, Usifo Ataga, has advised men to take a new turn in their lives, stay positive, and close to God.

During an interview with NTA, Chidinma disclosed that she had an affair with late CEO of Super TV, Usifo Ataga, on the first day they met, but she was on drugs when she killed him.

“I was on drugs, he was trying to strangle me before I st*bbed him with the kn*fe. He was already high. We both sm*ke and drank before the incident. The incident happened early in the morning and I got myself towards afternoon, by that time he had already passed out” she said.

READ ALSO

Super TV CEO: Why Chidinma Ojukwu has not been taken to…

I haven’t set my eyes on her since 10 years, she…

She continued, “Is not that he didn’t mention he had a wife or I didn’t know he was married. We were not looking forward to get married, I make decisions that sometimes I need someone to talk to but I don’t just see, I just do it.”

“My advice is that they should take a new turn in their life, do not associate with anything bad, stay positive and stay close to God” she added.

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Uche Ogbodo reacts after being criticized for having children outside wedlock

I am confident that I will be president – Man who has spent 15 years in…

Fans react to what Neo’s mum did to his lover, Vee at his birthday dinner

Nigerians react to Beyonce’s birthday message to Burna Boy

“If you touch her I will slap you” – Man warns girlfriend after she…

Mother insists police killed her daughter during the Yoruba Nation rally,…

Fire guts TB Joshua’s Synagogue Church on the night of his candlelight…

1 of 4

LATEST UPDATES

Men who cheat on their wives should take a new turn and stay close to God…

I can’t continue this marriage – Man cries out after his pregnant…

Fire guts TB Joshua’s Synagogue Church on the night of his candlelight…

Tonto Dikeh, Mercy Aigbe, other Nollywood actors stand against Yomi…

‘More lands and Diamonds’ – BBNaija Ka3na brags about the…

Reactions as upcoming actress, Sonia Ogiri buys her third multi million naira…

‘Buy all the cars and get the girls, nobody will follow you to the…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More