Mercy Aigbe gets emotional as she celebrates daughter’s 20th birthday

Nollywood actress Mercy Aigbe has penned an emotional message to her daughter, Michelle Gentry on her 20th birthday.

Mercy Aigbe, in the post shared on her Instagram page, said she’s emotional as she wished she is currently with her daughter to celebrate together. The actress said she is also proud of her daughter’s intelligence, hardworking, selflessness, humble and respect.

According to Mercy Aigbe, she misses her daughter so much, recounting how they stay up late at night to discuss anything and everything, being through life challenges together, adding they have cried, danced and partied together.

She also prayed for her daughter to continue to sparkle like the star and urged her fans to also pray for her.

She wrote: Look who is 20! Happy birthday to the first fruit of my womb!!!! My bestie 20 is such a big deal I am so emotional right now, and only wish you are here or I am with you to celebrate this special day of yours together ( tho I know you will have fun with the girls, just don’t forget to send me all the pictures )…. Chai it’s paining me that I will miss out on all the fun! I am so big on birthdays and this one pain me oh , but it’s all good ……

Michelle , I am super proud of the young lady you have become! Intelligent, hardworking, very smart, selfless, straight A student , problem solver, humble, very respectful , calm ( and now very matured) …. I miss our small fights, big fights ( you know those ones you tell me I am mean), banters, gists, gossips …I miss staying up late, discussing , anything and everything with you! We have been tru it all together my love! We have cried together, danced together , partied together, To God be all the glory for our lives! I pray and wish for the best for you my child ! May you forever sparkle like the star that you are @michelleio__ Please my darlings say a word of prayer for @michelleio__ God bless you as you do